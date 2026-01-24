Over 1M kids get measles jabs in Mindanao

FIVE days into the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA) in Mindanao, more than one million children have been vaccinated against measles by the Department of Health (DOH).

In a social media post, the DOH reported that more than one million children aged six to 59 months were vaccinated from January 19 to 23.

“This represents 36 percent of the 2.8 million children under five years old targeted for vaccination by the DOH in Phase 1 of the DOH-Ligtas Tigdas campaign,” the DOH said.

Northern Mindanao has recorded the highest number of vaccinated children so far, with about 230,000.

The DOH launched Phase 1 of the MR-SIA program in Mindanao on January 19, which will run until February 13.

The DOH said it will continue encouraging parents and guardians to have their children vaccinated against measles.

“Through vaccination, children can avoid hospitalization and death from measles,” the DOH said.

The DOH added that measles and rubella vaccines are free and available at fixed post sites, such as barangay health stations and rural health units.

Nurses and doctors will also conduct house-to-house vaccinations and set up mobile clinics to reach more children. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)