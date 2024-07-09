Over 20 Davao cops relieved over ‘1 killing, 2 rapes per week’

NEWLY appointed Davao Regional Police Office Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III has ordered the relief of over 20 police officers in the Davao City Police Office (DCPO).

In a statement, Police Regional Office in Davao Region (PRO-11) spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey, explained that the reassignment of officers was part of the ongoing efforts to maintain the integrity and effectiveness of the local police force after Torre discovered following a command conference with the DCPO that there were 22 killings and 41 rape cases in the city from January to May 2024.

This translates to one killing and two rapes per week for 22 weeks.

Torre also noted the “severe discrepancies” in crime statistics and inadequate police response times in Davao City.

Among those relieved was DCPO director Colonel Rolindo Suguilon who was replaced by Colonel Lito Patay and 19 police station commanders.

“The reassignment of officers is a crucial part of our duty to ensure that our police force remains dynamic and responsive to the needs of the community,” said Dela Rey.

Torre said the DCPO report also suggests a community where killings occur seven times more frequently than physical assaults, which is inconsistent with Davao City's reputation as a very safe city.

He also bared that some police officials “sanitized” police blotters so as not to reflect the real situation in a particular area of responsibility.

Torre raised the importance of accurate crime reporting and recording to understand the true peace and order situation noting that physical injuries are often precursors to more serious crimes, and if not properly addressed, they can lead to killings.

“Most of the killings reported were motivated by personal grudges, with previous violent incidents between suspects and victims,” said Torre.

In the bid to ensure a swift police response, Torre proposed the implementation of a 3-minute response time (3MRT).

Torre said that despite Davao City's advanced public safety-oriented command and control system, the DCPO had not met prompt response time.

Torre initiated the 3MRT during his time as the director of the Quezon City Police District.

He also urged all DCPO officers to ensure proper use of communication equipment and maintain strict supervision to enhance their response capabilities.

Torre ordered Davao police commanders to personally supervise their personnel, especially through radios. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)