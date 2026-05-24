Over 200 OFWs among new HIV cases

MORE than 200 individuals diagnosed with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) during the first quarter of 2026 were found to be overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In its January to March 2026 HIV-Aids Surveillance of the Philippines Report, the Department of Health (DOH) said 223 migrant workers were found to have HIV.

Of the total number, there were 211, who acquired HIV through sexual contact.

Specifically, 144 acquired it through male-to-male sex, 32 through sex with both males and females, and 35 through male-to-female sex.

The remaining 12 migrant workers with HIV, however, had no data on transmission.

The DOH also noted that 205 of the migrant workers were males, while 18 were females.

Since 1984, the DOH said there have been 11,579 diagnosed HIV cases among migrant workers.

Of the total, 11,332 acquired HIV through sexual contact, 20 through needle sharing, 9 through exposure to blood, 4 through needlestick injury, while 210 had no data on transmission. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)