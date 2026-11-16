Over 200 protesters arrested amid Asean opening

MORE than 200 individuals were arrested during protest actions held in Metro Manila on Sunday, November 15, 2026, amid the opening of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit.

In a statement, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said eight individuals were arrested after tensions erupted when protesters gathered at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila and attempted to march toward the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City, one of the summit venues.

Fifteen police officers were injured during a scuffle with protesters at the site, the NCRPO said.

In a separate incident, more than 200 individuals were arrested during a demonstration at Sucat People’s Park in Muntinlupa City, also on November 15.

Three other individuals were arrested on November 13 during a protest against the US-led Pax Silica initiative in front of the University of Makati in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

The NCRPO said the arrests stemmed from the protesters’ alleged refusal to peacefully disperse, obstruction, disruption of public order and defiance of police instructions. It also cited the absence of permits for the demonstrations.

The police office emphasized that even in designated freedom parks, public assemblies must remain lawful and peaceful. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)