Over 200,000 Barmm children get measles shots

OVER 200,000 children in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) have been given immunization against measles in only the first four days of the mass vaccination drive of the Department of Health (DOH) in the region.

In a press briefing, World Health Organization (WHO) representative to the Philippines Dr. Rui Paulo de Jesus said that 232,890 children aged six months to 10 years old have already been inoculated between April 1 and 4.

"As of yesterday (Thursday), we were able to vaccinate children from six months old to less than 10 years old numbering to 232,890," said de Jesus.

"This represents over 17 percent of the target population, which is 1.3 million," he added.

In partnership with WHO, over 4,500 vaccinators have been deployed for the immunization drive, said de Jesus.

"We were able to mobilize 4,579 vaccinators to cover all areas in the Barmm," he said.

With still over one million children targeted for vaccination, the DOH called on the public anew to have their children vaccinated against measles.

"Vaccines are investments that have priceless benefits for the long-term development of a healthy Bangsamoro," said Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

"Let us ensure that our children get to the point where they are able to shape the future of Bangsamoro, by protecting their health through the help of vaccines today," he added.

At present, a mass measles immunization drive is being conducted by the DOH and the Barmm-Ministry of Health amid the alarming surge in measles cases in the Bangsamoro. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)