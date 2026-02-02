Over 200,000 NCR kasambahays to benefit from new pay rate

MORE than 220,000 domestic workers in the National Capital Region (NCR) are projected to benefit from the forthcoming wage increase approved by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB).

In a statement, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said over 220,000 domestic workers are expected to receive a minimum wage of P7,800 per month.

“The new wage order will cover an estimated 223,610 domestic workers,” DOLE said.

Of the total, 138,263 domestic workers are on a live-in arrangement, while 85,347 are on a stay-out setting.

In a separate radio interview, DOLE called on all employers of domestic workers in Metro Manila to comply with the forthcoming increase in monthly minimum wage rates.

DOLE-NCR Director Sarah Buena Mirasol appealed to employers to provide their kasambahays with a minimum monthly salary of P7,800.

“Effective February 7, 2026, the minimum wage of our domestic workers will increase from P7,000 to P7,800,” Mirasol said.

“Our call to employers of domestic workers is to comply with the Domestic Workers Act and the minimum wage order,” she added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)