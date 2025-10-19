Over 22,000 people evacuated due to ‘Ramil’

OVER 22,000 individuals were preemptively evacuated due to the effects of Tropical Cyclone Ramil (international name Fengshen).

In a situational report on Sunday morning, October 19, 2025, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 7,777 families or 21,945 persons in Bicol, and 107 families or 366 individuals in Calabarzon were preemptively evacuated.

The disaster bureau said 3,242 passengers, 1,050 rolling cargoes, six vessels and seven motorbancas, mostly in the Bicol region, were stranded due to bad weather.

It said 39 seaports were non-operational due to Ramil.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Ramil is now over Manila Bay packed with maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 90 km/h, and central pressure of 998 hPa.

Ramil is moving west northwestward at 15 km/h.

Due to Ramil, the province of Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, the rest of Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the rest of Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the rest of La Union, the rest of Bataan, the rest of Metro Manila, the rest of Quezon, the rest of Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, the northern portion of Albay (City of Ligao, Oas, Libon, Polangui, Tiwi, Malinao), and Burias Island were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1.

Ramil is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Monday morning, October 20.

In a statement, Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said they have already mobilized manpower and resources for any eventuality.

Nartatez instructed all police commanders in areas along the path of Ramil to be on alert and provide the necessary assistance in any disaster response.

He expressed confidence in the capability of the uniformed personnel on the ground, stressing that weather disturbance is part of the normal PNP response every year.

“Just like in the past typhoons that hit the country, we have long alerted our personnel on the ground ever since the Pagasa started issuing warnings of the impact of this new weather disturbance,” he said.

“This is not something new to us. This year for instance, we have already responded to stronger typhoons and your PNP were able to deliver in terms of ensuring the safety and responding to the needs of our kababayan,” he added.

He said police commanders were also instructed to maintain a line of communication. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)