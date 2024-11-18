Over 295K families affected by 3 strong cyclones

MANILA – The three successive tropical cyclones that hit the country over the past weeks have so far affected a total of 295,576 families, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

In its 8 a.m. update Monday, the NDRRMC said those displaced by Nika (Toraji), Ofel (Usagi) and Pepito (Man-yi) reside in 3,358 barangays across six regions.

These families are equivalent to 1,145,942 persons from Regions 1, 2, 3, Mimaropa, Region 5, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

There are still no reports of fatalities as of this time, it added.

As of posting, 104,830 families or 446,177 persons are being helped inside 2,717 evacuation centers while 66,681 families or 238,894 individuals are being aided outside.

Meanwhile, houses reported damaged due to the three cyclones were placed at 7,838 and these were recorded in Regions 1,2,3, and the CAR.

Of these, 7,401 were classified as "partially damaged" and 437 tagged as "totally damaged".

Agriculture damage was estimated at PHP8,640,199.46 and these were recorded in Regions 1 and 3.

Meanwhile, infrastructure damage was placed at PHP469,847,274.36 and these were incurred in Regions 2, 3, and the CAR. (PNA)