Over 30 quake-hit patients sustain bone-related injuries

MORE than 30 individuals who sustained bone-related injuries during the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Mindanao are now being treated in different hospitals in Davao Region and Soccsksargen.

According to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), it is currently monitoring over 30 patients and is providing them with the necessary medical assistance.

"There are over 30 patients being actively treated in public and private hospitals in Regions XI and XII, most of whom have broken bones," said PhilHealth.

"Qualified medical services for bone-related injuries are covered by the PhilHealth All Case Rates Benefits and Z Benefits for Orthopedics," it added.

It said they are prepared to provide similar medical assistance to other quake-hit individuals who suffered bone fractures and other orthopedic injuries.

"During this time of recovery and healing, it is important to know that there is reliable support from PhilHealth for their treatment," said PhilHealth.

Last June 8, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Maasim, Sarangani, with tremors felt in neighboring provinces. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)