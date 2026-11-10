Over 300 flights to be affected by Asean Summit

MORE than 300 local flights are expected to be cancelled or rescheduled starting Saturday, November 14, 2026, as the country prepares to host the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit and Related Summits.

In a press conference on Tuesday, November 10, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said no international flight cancellations were expected, although some delays could occur as flights carrying Asean delegates would be given priority.

Dizon said airlines had been directed to offer affected passengers three options: free rebooking with all fees and penalties waived, a full refund of the ticket price, or conversion of the booking into a travel fund that can be used for future trips.

He urged passengers with upcoming flights to coordinate with their respective airlines and check their flight status for possible changes.

Asean help desks will also be set up at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), Clark International Airport and Mactan-Cebu International Airport to assist passengers with inquiries.

The flight adjustments are expected to begin on November 14, ahead of the summit scheduled on November 16 to 18 in Manila. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)