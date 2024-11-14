Over 300,000 persons affected by 'Nika,' 'Ofel'

OVER 300,000 individuals were affected by the combined effects of Tropical Cyclones Nika and Ofel in five regions, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Thursday, November 14, 2024.

In a situation report, the NDRRMC stated that a total of 309,581 individuals, or 85,415 families, were affected by the impacts of Nika and Ofel in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and the Bicol Region. Of these, 46,495 individuals were displaced.

Nika, which affected portions of northern Luzon, exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday.

Hours later, Ofel entered the PAR, threatening almost the same areas affected by Nika.

It is expected to make landfall along the eastern coast of Cagayan or northern Isabela on Thursday, November 14.

Authorities said some families who were evacuated due to Nika were prevented from returning home due to the threats posed by Ofel.

No fatality has been reported as of Thursday morning due to the combined effects of Nika and Ofel.

The disaster bureau recorded 97 flooded areas in Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon, while 2,394 houses were damaged.

The estimated infrastructure damage stood at P320,658,974.36.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is also monitoring Tropical Storm Man-yi, which will be named “Pepito” once it enters the PAR, most likely late afternoon or on the evening of November 14.

Pepito may make landfall over the eastern coast of Luzon during the weekend, November 16 or 17, Pagasa said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)