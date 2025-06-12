Over 3,600 nabbed for violating election gun ban

OVER 3,600 individuals were arrested during the implementation of the gun ban in relation to the just-concluded election period, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Thursday, June 12, 2025.

In a statement, the PNP said that during the election period from January 12 to June 11, a total of 3,616 individuals were arrested and 3,702 firearms were seized across 998,679 Commission on Elections (Comelec) checkpoints conducted nationwide.

The National Capital Region logged the highest number of arrested individuals at 1,271, followed by Central Luzon with 435, Central Visayas with 429, and Calabarzon with 336.

Other regions also reported significant enforcement results, including Western Visayas (113), Northern Mindanao (112), and Ilocos (103).

Additional operations led to further apprehensions: 1,879 individuals during police response operations, 556 during anti-illegal drugs operations, 229 from gun buy-busts, 686 during other law enforcement operations (OLEO), and one during an internal security operation in Bicol Region.

PNP chief General Nicolas Torre III said strong law enforcement helped ensure a generally peaceful and credible 2025 Midterm National and Local Elections.

“This success is the result of unified efforts—from the ground personnel manning checkpoints day and night to the support of our communities and the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who emphasized secure and credible elections as a national priority,” Torre said.

“We will not let up. The conclusion of the gun ban marks a transition, not an end. The PNP remains committed to sustaining peace, preventing gun-related violence, and protecting every Filipino from crime and lawlessness,” he added.

The PNP extended its gratitude to the public for their cooperation and vigilance and assured continued law enforcement operations post-election to uphold safety and security across the nation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)