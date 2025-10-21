Over 36,000 voters register on opening day

OVER 36,000 individuals flocked to various voter registration sites nationwide on the first day of registration for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Comelec data showed that a total of 36,536 applications for voter registration were received on Monday, October 20, marking the start of the registration period.

The top three regions for voter registration are Calabarzon with 8,290, followed by the National Capital Region with 4,637, and Central Luzon with 4,100.

The three regions with the lowest number of applicants are the Cordillera Administrative Region with 483, Caraga with 670, and Mimaropa with 929 applicants.

Under Comelec Resolution 11177, voter registration activities will run from October 20 to May 18, 2026 in all regions of the country, except in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

Voter registration in Barmm will run from May 1 to May 18, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)