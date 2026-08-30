Over 400 areas flooded in Luzon; 13 bridges impassable

THE Office of Civil Defense (OCD) recorded over 400 flooded areas in Luzon provinces following the heavy rains brought about by the habagat or southwest monsoon.

In a radio interview, OCD Deputy Administrator for Operation Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said flooding submerged several municipalities in Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

He said almost 100 road sections and 13 bridges are impassable due to flooding.

“Kini-clear natin ito. Ang problema talaga nating matindi ay 'yung bridge sa Tarlac, kasi dalawa na 'yung apektado dito, na talagang naputol at kailangan gumamit ng alternative routes," Alejandro said.

(We are clearing this area. Our biggest problem really is the bridge in Tarlac because two bridges have already been affected. They were completely cut off, and motorists have to use alternative routes.)

On Friday, August 28, the Aquino Bridge in Tarlac City collapsed amid continuous rains and strong river currents.

On Saturday evening, August 29, following a heavy rainfall all throughout the day, the Agana Bridge in Barangay Tibag also caved in.

A vehicle passing through the bridge fell off the Tarlac River when the collapse happened.

Of the five passengers of the vehicle, including the driver, only one was rescued.

Local authorities said search continues for the remaining four passengers.

Department of Public Works and Highways personnel are already in the area to assess the damage sustained by the bridges.

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Corporate Affairs Department Manager Armie Llamas also confirmed two fatalities following a landslide at the Tipo High-Tech Park in Subic Bay Freeport Zone in Subic, Zambales, on the morning of August 29.

Two were also injured during the incident.

In an update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the low pressure area being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has already developed into a tropical depression named Pilandok.

“Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Saudel (formerly Obet) has weakened into a low pressure area (LPA 08k) and has a medium chance of redeveloping into a tropical depression. It is still being monitored outside the PAR,” the weather bureau said.

The agency said the habagat is still expected to bring rains over Luzon on Sunday, August 30. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)