Over 400 gas stations ceased operation amid looming oil crisis

OVER 400 gasoline stations closed amid the oil crisis brought about by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday, March 23, 2026.

In a press conference, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said the PNP recorded 14,313 gas stations across the country.

He said 403 of those ceased operation as of March 20, 2026.

Data from the PNP showed 64 gasoline stations in Cagayan Valley, 42 in Bicol, and 38 in Northern Mindanao stopped operations.

No gasoline stations closed in the National Capital Region (NCR). Central Visayas recorded one closure.

Tuaño said the PNP is coordinating with the Department of Energy (DOE) as part of its investigation into whether the closures involve illegal schemes.

He said two cases of hoarding and profiteering or overpricing were filed in Samar in relation to the looming oil crisis.

Meanwhile, Tuaño said PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered police units to conduct simulation exercises in response to incidents such as massive looting and robberies related to the surge of oil prices.

He said while the current economic situation is unlikely to trigger a spike in crimes, the police have contingency measures in place to ensure peace and order.

“Kaugnay ng pagsasara ng mga gasoline stations 'yung posibleng pagtatanggal ng mga empleyado at kaugnay nito sabi ni chief PNP mag simulate exercises ng all possible scenarios ang ating mga regional offices. Halimabawa 'yung mga massive looting, 'yung mga robbery kaya kaugnay nito sabi niya palakasin, gawin intelligence driven ang lahat ng operations ng police regional offices,” Tuaño said.

(In connection with the possible closure of gasoline stations, there may be layoffs of employees. Because of this, the PNP chief said our regional offices should conduct simulation exercises for all possible scenarios. For example, incidents like massive looting and robberies. In line with this, he said all operations of the police regional offices should be strengthened and made intelligence-driven.)

“Ang ginagawa ng PNP ay hindi ialarma ang ating mga kababayan kungdi ito po ay proactive approach kung papaano natin isasagawa yung ating peace and order strategy kaugnay ng patuloy na Middle East crisis,” he added.

(What the PNP is doing is not to alarm our fellow citizens, but rather to take a proactive approach on how we will carry out our peace and order strategy in relation to the ongoing Middle East crisis.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)