Over 4,000 seek first aid during Undas

MORE than 4,000 individuals sought first aid assistance during the extended observance of the Undas 2023, according to the Philippine Red Cross (PRC).

In a statement, the PRC said its Emergency Medical Services (EMS) teams have served 4,276 patients across the country, as of November 2.

"The EMS teams have been on deployment since October 27, to anticipate the medical emergency needs of people traveling during the long weekend to be with family during the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day observance," said PRC Secretary General Dr. Gwen Pang.

The report noted that a total of eight of the patients needed to be transported to medical facilities due to major cases, such as body weakness, vomiting, possible fractured leg, seizure, and contusion on the forehead.

The PRC also said that majority of their patients had minor cases like dizziness, lower back pain, abrasion, sprained ankle, stomach pain, burn on hand, hypoglycemia, body weakness, high blood pressure, laceration, and headache.

Ahead of the Undas holidays, the PRC said a total of 1,808 personnel were deployed to operate its 303 first aid stations, 80 ambulance units, and seven emergency vehicles.

The Red Cross also deployed foot patrol units and roving units consisting of EMS personnel within cemeteries and memorial parks.

During Undas, Filipinos troop to cemeteries and memorial parks to visit their departed loved ones. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)