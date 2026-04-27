Over 4.2M looking to become registered voters

OVER than 4.2 million applicants are now looking to become registered voters in time for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

According to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), a total of 4,270,994 applications for voter registration have already been received across all regions during the period of October 20 to April 25.

Seeing the most number of applicants is Calabarzon with 693,610 individuals; followed by Central Luzon with 473,653; and National Capital Region with 439,062.

Other regions with high number of voter registrants are the Bicol Region with 257,949; Central Visayas with 253,429; Davao Region with 207,985; and Northern Mindanao with 204,837.

Meanwhile, the Register Anywhere/Anytime Program has 11,154 applicants.

The voter registration period nationwide, except in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), began in October 20, 2025 and will run until May 18, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)