Over 4.5M new voters registered

OVER 4.5 million new voters have registered for the upcoming 2025 national and local elections, surpassing the three million targets of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

As of July 16, 2024, the Comelec said a total of 4,565,405 new voters registered ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

Calabarzon has the most number of new registered voters at 768,899, followed by the National Capital Region with 634,881, and Central Luzon with 534,782.

Central Visayas has 242,816 newly registered voters, while Davao Region has 268,289.

Of the total newly registered voters, 2,205,869 were male, while 2,359,536 were female.

The voter registration will end on September 20, 2024.

The Comelec earlier implemented its register anywhere program to encourage more individuals to register and exercise their rights to suffrage.