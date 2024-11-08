Over 500 Lebanon OFWs await repatriation

AS HOSTILITIES continue to escalate in Lebanon, more than 500 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are now waiting to be repatriated by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a statement, the Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said over 300 OFWs are scheduled to return home within November.

"There are 334 OFWs from Lebanon, who are expected to arrive in the Philippines this November," said Cacdac.

In addition, he said over 200 OFWs are already processing their exit from Lebanon.

"There are 214 OFWs, who are waiting for their repatriation due to pending approval from the Lebanese immigration," said Cacdac.

DMW records show that there are now a total of 935 OFWs and 47 dependents from Lebanon, who were repatriated since October 2023.

A big chunk of the total repatriates came from the government-chartered flight last October 26, which brought home 233 OFWs and 13 dependents from Lebanon.

Despite the ongoing voluntary repatriation program, the DMW chief expressed hopes that OFWs still in Lebanon will remain safe.

"The report of no OFWs injured or killed because of the war still stands, and we hope it stays that way," said Cacdac.

There are an estimated 11,000 OFWs in Lebanon. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)