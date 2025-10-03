Over 5,000 houses damaged in Cebu quake; 77,000 displaced

MORE than 5,000 houses were damaged in northern Cebu following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on September 30, 2025, displacing thousands of residents, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

In its situational report Friday, October 3, 2025, the NDRRMC said a total of 5,013 houses were affected, of which 658 were totally destroyed and 4,355 partially damaged.

The quake impacted 80,595 families or 366,360 individuals across 14 cities and municipalities in 106 barangays of Central Visayas.

At least 77,022 people remain displaced, with thousands still staying in eight evacuation centers, while others sought shelter with relatives and friends.

Casualties from the disaster have reached 68 dead and 559 injured, while six related incidents were reported across the region.

The report also noted 335 damaged infrastructure facilities and disruptions in communication lines in 13 cities and municipalities.

Local officials said restoring shelter remains a top priority as displaced families face uncertain conditions in evacuation centers and damaged communities.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Thursday pledged P405 million in immediate support for Cebu. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)