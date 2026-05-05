Over 52,000 families affected by Mayon unrest

OVER 52,000 families were affected by the ongoing unrest of Mayon Volcano, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The disaster council said in a report that of the total 52,590 families or 199,367 persons affected by the activities of Mayon Volcano across 124 barangays in Albay, 1,444 families or 5,459 persons were currently inside evacuation centers, while 26 families or 85 persons remain being assisted outside evacuation centers.

In a statement, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said over P117 million worth of humanitarian assistance, which includes food and non-food items, psychological interventions, cash-for-work and emergency cash transfer aid, have been distributed to the affected families.

“Ito naman pong emergency cash transfer, this is an unconditional cash transfer na pino-provide naman po natin. This is more than P10,000 per family, para po matulungan tustusan ang iba pang mga pangangailangan nitong ating mga internally displaced persons. Alam naman natin na aside from food, may iba pang mga food and non-food items na mga requirements ang ating ID's kagaya po ng gamit, gatas ng mga bata, supplements and of course mga iba pang pangangailangan,” DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said.

(This emergency cash transfer is an unconditional cash transfer that we are providing. It amounts to more than P10,000 per family to help cover the other needs of our internally displaced persons. We know that aside from food, there are other food and non-food requirements they need, such as basic supplies, milk for children, supplements, and other necessities.)

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the mobilization of additional units to fortify the perimeter of Mayon Volcano following reports that the current six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) may soon be expanded to a seven-kilometer radius.

Nartatez said the police force implements full coordination on the ground to prevent unauthorized entry into the danger zone, especially as restive conditions around Mayon continued to threaten nearby communities.

“The PNP is coordinating with our grassroots partners. We have established a direct communication line between our local police stations and the barangay intelligence networks. Our officers are conducting joint foot patrols with barangay tanods to ensure that every alley and back-trail leading into the six-kilometer PDZ are monitored,” he said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) earlier warned that Mayon’s activity could escalate, prompting discussions to widen the current six-kilometer PDZ to seven kilometers.

The expansion would cover more villages already under evacuation, raising concerns over residents attempting to return to tend farms or retrieve belongings.

Nartatez said local knowledge remains a key factor to enforcement efforts as some evacuees sought to quietly slip back into restricted areas.

“We rely on the local knowledge of barangay officials to identify residents who might be tempted to slip back into their homes, and we are integrating their real-time reports into our deployment shifts,” he said.

Police units on the ground were ordered to sustain round-the-clock checkpoint operations and increase visibility in entry points leading to the slopes of Mayon.

Patrols were intensified both on foot and through mobile units, with aerial monitoring considered for remote paths.

“Our ground commanders have been given a clear directive to exercise maximum tolerance but maintain zero compromise on the 'No Entry' policy. If residents are caught entering for farming, we will assist them in returning to the evacuation centers while explaining the immediate life-threatening risks of pyroclastic density currents,” Nartatez said.

“However, for tourists or individuals who deliberately disregard the cordons for sightseeing, we will not hesitate to escort them out and coordinate with the LGU for the filing of appropriate administrative charges or penalties,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)