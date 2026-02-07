Over 5.8K passengers, 131 ships stranded due to Basyang

MANILA – A total of 5,835 passengers were stranded in several ports across the country on Friday due to the effects of Tropical Depression Basyang.

In a situation report, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said these passengers are stranded in 84 ports alongside 2,288 rolling cargoes, 131 vessels and seven motorbancas.

In Northeastern Mindanao, there were 485 passengers, 230 rolling cargoes, two ships, and four motorbancas stranded in Lipata Port, Picop Pier 2, Consuelo Port, Port of Nasipit, Dapa Port, Sering Port, Pamosaingan Port, Doña Helene Port, Port of Basilisa, Port of Libjo, Dinagat Port, Loreto Port and Matingbe Port.

On the other hand, 32 passengers, nine vessels and one motorbanca were stranded at the Port of Zamboanga, Jolo Port, and Saisi Port in Southwestern Mindanao.

In the Bicol Region, 935 passengers, 416 rolling cargoes and five vessels were stranded at Mintac Port, Cawayan Port, Matnog Port and Castilla Port.

In Eastern Visayas, there were 555 passengers, 242 rolling cargoes and one motorbanca stranded in the ports of San Juan, Saint Bernard, Maasin, Benit, Liloan, Padre Burgos, and Biliran.

Meanwhile, there were 731 passengers and 12 ships stranded in nine different ports in Northern Mindanao located in Cagayan de Oro, Tagoloan, Opol, Ozamis, Plaridel, Jimenez, Holcim, Balingoan and Jasaan.

In Central Visayas, there were 1,153 passengers, 536 rolling vessels, 66 vessels, and one motorbanca stranded in the ports of Polambato, Carmen, Daanbantayan, Hagnaya, Tabuelan, Taloot, Mainit, Samboan, Tangil, Pier 3, Pier 1, Labogon in Mandaue, Danao, Naga Anchorange Area, San Fernando, Lapu-Lapu, Olango, Cordova, Talisay, Toledo, Loon, Getafe, Talibon, Ubay, Pcpg, Mabini, Hagutapay, Pilar, Poro, and Consuelo.

In Southern Visayas, there were 463 passengers, 234 rolling cargoes, and 21 vessels stranded in the ports of Escalante, Cadiz, San Carlos, Bredco, and Manta-angan.

In Western Visayas, there were 1,292 passengers, 597 rolling cargoes, and seven vessels stranded in Arastre Port, Dumangas Port, Bay-ang Port, Alegrea Port, and Malay Port.

In Palawan, there were 37 passengers and nine vessels stranded in the ports of Barangay Tenga-tenga, Barangay Tagumpay in Coron, PPA Port, and Old Camp Port.

Lastly, there were 152 passengers and 33 vessels stranded in ports in the Southern Tagalog Region, particularly in Romblon Port, San Agustin Port, Looc Port and the Port of Lucena.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Basyang will bring heavy rainfall across Palawan, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Southern Leyte, Leyte, Aklan, Capiz, Surigao del Norte, the Dinagat Islands, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, and Zamboanga del Norte.

The cyclone is forecast to pass close or make landfall over Bohol and southern portions of Cebu and Negros Oriental, and could weaken into a low-pressure area on Saturday. (PNA)