Over 60 countries, sellers to join 2025 Int’l Bazaar Nov. 16

MANILA – More than 60 countries and local sellers are set to take part in the 2025 International Bazaar at the World Trade Center Tent in Pasay City on Nov. 16, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced Friday.

Organized by the International Bazaar Foundation, Inc. (IBF), the annual event will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., showcasing a wide selection of international food, crafts, and souvenirs from participating nations.

Food, souvenirs and local crafts unique to the participating countries are among the main highlights of the event.

“In addition to fellowship, the bazaar is a celebration of cultural heritage and the generosity of the human spirit,” Foreign Affairs Secretary and IBF chairperson Ma. Theresa Lazaro said in a recorded message during a press conference in Pasay City.

“This year's theme is ‘Shop Global, Help Local,’ which highlights the coming together of global wonders and local treasures, as well as entrepreneurship and philanthropy,” she added.

Forty-two countries and organizations will participate in this year’s bazaar: Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Cambodia, China, Czech Republic, European Union, France, Ghana, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Republic of Korea, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Order of Malta, Moldova, Pakistan, Palestine, Peru, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Slovenia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain, United States of America and Vietnam.

Switzerland, one of the crowd's yearly favorites, is rejoining the bazaar after a year of hiatus and is bringing back its popular, in-demand premium Swiss chocolates.

Moldova, Poland and Slovenia are also joining as exhibitors for the first time.

In addition, at least 23 Philippine exhibitors will participate and highlight the country’s “best and top” products in fashion, housewares and decor, cosmetics, self-care, jewelry and food.

Entrance costs PHP200, with proceeds supporting IBF and Spouses of Heads of Mission charity projects and scholarship programs for marginalized sectors.

“Regarding the beneficiaries, our chairperson, Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, focused on the expansion of the scholarship program. We still continue to give to institutions taking care of the elderly, the abused children, disabled and disadvantaged, and sometimes the victims of calamity,” IBF Executive Director Nora Salazar said.

This year, she said the foundation intends to donate part of the proceeds to the victims of major earthquakes that struck Cebu and Davao Oriental in recent weeks.

The IBF, established in 1966, is a non-profit fundraising institutional foundation. (PNA)