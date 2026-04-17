Over 6,000 Middle East OFWs, dependents back home

IN JUST over a month since the crisis broke out in the Middle East, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has successfully repatriated over 6,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their dependents.

In a press conference, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac reported that a total of 6,366 OFWs and dependents have been brought home from different Gulf countries between March 5 to April 17.

"We continue with our efforts to repatriate, and we expect more repatriations to come by next week," said Cacdac.

Of the total, the department said a total of 5,023 are OFWs, while the other 1,343 are their dependents.

Broken down per country, the Department said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had the most number with 1,889 OFWs and 853 dependents.

It is followed by Kuwait with 1,064 OFWs and 89 dependents; and 890 OFWs and one dependent from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

From Bahrain, there were 519 OFWs and 159 dependents repatriated, while Qatar saw 470 OFWs and 230 dependents.

Completing the list are Israel (86 OFWs, 4 dependents); Lebanon (77 OFWs); and Oman (28 OFWs, 7 dependents).

It was back in March 5 when the Philippine government began bringing home OFWs and their dependents from the crisis-torn Middle East. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)