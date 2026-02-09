Over 70 BARMM cops relieved over alleged hazing of 128 recruits

MANILA – More than 70 police officers in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) were relieved from their posts following an alleged hazing incident in Basilan.

The officers belonged to the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) 14-B under the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), according to Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño.

"Tinanggal na ang lahat ng miyembro ng 14-B ng Regional Mobile Force Battalion at sila ay pinalitan o hinanlilihan ng miyembro ng 14-A. So lahat sila, 70 plus, sila lahat ngayon ay administratively relieved (All members of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-B were removed and replaced with members of 14-A. So, all of them, 70 plus, were administratively relieved)," Tuaño said in a press briefing in Camp Crame.

Twelve non-commissioned officers, among those relieved from their posts, were positively identified by complainants, he added.

The relieved police personnel were placed under the PRO-BAR holding and accounting section in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte, pending investigation for possible violation of the Anti-Hazing Act (RA 11053).

"Zero tolerance din ang Philippine National Police kaugnay ng mga hazing sa mga training at sa mga welcome rites (The PNP has zero tolerance for hazing in training and welcome rites)," Tuaño said.

The complaint was initially filed by one recruit, followed by statements from 18 classmates and later 110 others. All victims are undergoing medical evaluation as investigators determine if more officers were involved.

Tuaño said the recruits suffered physical injuries, including hematoma, punches, slaps, and other forms of assault.

The alleged hazing occurred last week at the RMFB headquarters in Barangay Ubit, Lamitan City, Basilan.

An initial police report said recruits were forced to duck-walk, lie and roll on the ground, and were beaten with wooden sticks and arnis.

The National Police Commission, meanwhile, is conducting a parallel investigation, citing its mandate to uphold human rights and the lawful treatment of police personnel.

Meanwhile, PRO-BAR chief Brig. Gen. Jaysen de Guzman visited the recruits in Lamitan City and assured them of a thorough investigation. (PNA)