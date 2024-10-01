Over 70,000 families affected by Super Typhoon Julian

OVER 77,200 individuals were affected by the onslaught of Super Typhoon Julian, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

In a situational report, the NDRRMC said a total of 22,645 families or 77,249 individuals in 252 barangays were affected by the effects of Super Typhoon Julian, while 245 families or 762 persons were displaced in 38 barangays in Ilocos and Cordillera Region and Cagayan.

The disaster bureau said almost P1 million worth of assistance has been provided to the affected population.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier assured government support for communities affected by Julian.

“Thousands of family food packs are now being prepared, healthcare centers are on high alert, and our farmers and fisherfolk are taking steps to safeguard their livelihoods,” he said.

The NDRRMC said 19 road sections were not passable due to flooding and fallen trees and electric posts.

It said eight areas in Cagayan region experienced power interruption while communication lines in six areas were down.

A total of 38 houses were damaged in Ilocos and Cagayan regions.

The effects of Julian also resulted in suspension of government work and classes in the affected regions. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)