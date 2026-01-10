Over 800 Nazarene devotees sought first aid

MORE than 800 devotees of the Jesus Nazareno needed medical assistance after participating in the annual religious feast in Quiapo, Manila.

According to the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), there were a total of 849 individuals that sought emergency medical care from January 8 to 10.

"Amid operational challenges and limited communication in certain areas, PRC volunteers and staff remained focused, responsive, and united by one mission: to protect life and uphold human dignity," said the PRC.

Of the patients, the Red Cross said 413 needed vital signs monitoring.

There were also 398 minor cases, including dizziness, minor wound, abrasion, sprain, burn, contusion, fever, laceration, open wound, punctured wound, and swelling.

A total of 13 major cases, such as deep laceration, headache, puncture, deformity, shortness of breath, gum bleed, pain on extremities, and fracture, were also recorded.

The PRC said its Emergency Field Hospital catered to a total of 43 patients.

It also transported to different hospitals a total of 19 patients.

Earlier, the PRC deployed 1,200 staff and volunteers as well as established 17 first aid stations and its Emergency Field Hospital for the annual religious feast. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)