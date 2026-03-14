Over 800 OFWs, dependents back home

MORE than 800 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) and their dependents from the Middle East returned safely home to the Philippines following the escalation of hostilities in the Gulf region.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) disclosed that 849 stranded and repatriated OFWs and dependents returned home between March 5 and 13.

"A total of 795 OFWs and 54 dependents were assisted by the government, including those stranded and those undergoing repatriation from affected areas in the Middle East," said the DMW.

The DMW said the government gave priority to those with more urgent concerns.

"The government prioritizes helping OFWs, who are in high-risk areas, have medical needs, or have urgent humanitarian concerns," said the DMW.

The DMW said the government provided different types of assistance to all returning OFWs.

"Repatriated OFWs will be supported upon their return home, including airport assistance, financial support, and reintegration programs so they can recover and reunite with their families in the Philippines," said the DMW.

On February 28, Israel and the US coordinated joint attacks on various sites in Iran.

In retaliation, Iran launched drone attacks and ballistic missiles at Israel and US military bases in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq, and Oman. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)