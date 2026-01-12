Over P114.5M 'shabu' recovered from 3 suspects at NAIA

The illegal drugs were concealed inside green figurines, along with green marble stones and tissue papers, in an apparent attempt to evade detection.

In a statement, Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the latest drug haul proves that the PNP remains relentless in eradicating illegal drug syndicates, from street-level drug pushing to high-value drug trafficking.

The PNP is part of the NAIA-IADITG.

He said the seizure was the result of dedicated police work and was made possible through stronger cooperation with other law enforcement agencies and local communities.

The top cop emphasized that the PNP will continue its enhanced operations to eradicate the illegal drug menace in the country.

“The PNP will remain steadfast in our enhanced operations to dismantle illegal drug networks and protect our communities from the scourge of illegal drugs,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)