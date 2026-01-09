Over P145M worth of luxury vehicles linked to Zaldy Co seized

AUTHORITIES seized over P145 million worth of luxury vehicles linked to former Ako Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co, a key figure in the ongoing government investigation into anomalous flood control projects.

The operation to serve a warrant of seizure and detention at a condominium building in Bonifacio Global City over violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act was conducted by joint elements of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Highway Patrol Group, Bureau of Customs, Philippine Coast Guard, and Land Transportation Office.

The subjects of the warrant are Sunwest Construction and Development Corp., Eco Leisure and Hospitality Holding Company Inc., Misibis Resort and Hotel Management Inc., Jalandoni Alay Flora, and La Venezia Hotel and Spa Inc.—companies linked to Co and his family.

Seized during the operation were the following vehicles with an estimated total value of P145 million:

One Rolls-Royce registered to Eco Leisure and Hospitality Holding Corp.

One Toyota Sequoia registered to La Venezia Hotel and Spa Inc.

One Cadillac Escalade under Misibis Resort and Hotel Management Inc.

One Cadillac Escalade registered to Sunwest Construction and Development Corp.

One Cadillac Escalade registered to Eco Leisure and Hospitality Holding Corp.

One Lexus under Sunwest Construction and Development Corp.

One Lexus Sport Plus under La Venezia Hotel and Spa Inc.

One Mercedes-Benz under Sunwest Construction and Development Corp.

CIDG–National Capital Region chief Colonel John Guiagui said these vehicles were brought to the Independent Commission on Infrastructure office in Taguig City for temporary safekeeping due to lack of space at the Bureau of Customs.

Other recovered vehicles, including a Lexus Hybrid LM350h, Lexus LV 350, GMC Yukon Denali, and Ferrari, were turned over to the PNP-HPG for further validation.

Two vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Sequoia, registered to Co were also recovered from the premises.

Co has a standing arrest warrant along with 15 Department of Public Works and Highways officials and Sunwest Corporation board members issued by the Sandiganbayan over irregularities in the implementation of a P289 million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro.

Sunwest Corporation, which was co-founded by Co, is among the top 15 construction firms that bagged 20 percent or P100 billion worth of flood control projects in the country from 2022 to 2025.

Co, who flew to the United States in July for medical treatment, refused to return to the country due to alleged threats against his life following his implication in the flood control controversy. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)