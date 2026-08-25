Over P2-B disaster response fund needed for 9.5K damaged classrooms

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday said more than PHP2 billion in disaster response funds are needed as the enhanced southwest monsoon and cyclones leave 9,597 classrooms damaged.

At least 1,594 schools have been affected nationwide, with Central Luzon accounting for the largest share of national classroom damage at 41 percent.



This is equivalent to 3,596 classrooms with minor and major damage in 412 schools, affecting 126,584 learners across the region.



In a statement, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said the agency has immediately deployed support to ensure learning continuity despite the damage incurred following the inclement weather.



“Agad tayong nagbaba ng suporta sa ating mga paaralan — mula sa paglilinis hanggang sa pagpapalit ng mga nasirang modules (We have immediately deployed support to our schools — from cleanup to the replacement of destroyed modules),” Angara said as he joined President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in the situation briefing in Pampanga.



Pampanga reported the most severe losses with 1,689 damaged classrooms, followed by Bulacan with 933.



“Hindi natin hahayaang matigil ang edukasyon ng kabataan dahil lang sa hagupit ng bagyo (We will not allow the education for our youth to disrupted just because of the impact of cyclones)," he said.



For minor repairs and cleanup costs, the DepEd set an initial funding requirement of PHP318.01 million, covering the needs of 1,594 affected schools nationwide.



For Central Luzon alone, about PHP109.71 million is needed for immediate response interventions for 412 requesting schools, covering PHP12.69 million for debris cleanup and sanitation, as well as PHP97.02 million for minor classroom repairs in 1,980 classrooms.



To advance assistance in campus cleanup and clearing efforts, the DepEd is coordinating with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to utilize its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program.



Overall, the DepEd said the country needs about PHP2.60 billion to cover all major repair and reconstruction needs.



This involves PHP359 million in funds for major repairs across 718 schools and PHP2.245 billion for the reconstruction of 898 schools.



The agency is now tapping the Disaster Preparedness and Response Program (DPRP) fund and a Special Budget Request submitted to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).



Besides physical repairs, DepEd regional and division offices have also launched the emergency reprinting and procurement to replace 23,154 damaged self-learning modules.



To date, Central Luzon logged the maximum class disruption, with 12 lost instructional days in Pampanga and Zambales.



The DepEd has earlier activated its 4H framework to ensure learners’ safety and learning continuity, consisting of “Hinto” for stop or academic suspension due to safety risks; “Hinga” for check-in or reduced load and psychological support; “Hinay” for ease-in or flexible learning; and “Hayo” for continue learning.



This is in adherence to DepEd Order No. 014, series of 2026, or the DepEd Guidelines on Learning Continuity in Emergencies.



The DepEd also proposed the granular or school-level resumption of face-to-face classes instead of a blanket in-person class halt to prevent learning loss.



Under the proposed revisions, individual schools that remain safe or recover quickly from emergencies may resume in-person classes, even amid broader localized suspensions.



This, however, will still be subject to local government unit concurrence and documented safety assessments. (PNA)