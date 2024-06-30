Over P500M shabu fished out off Ilocos Sur coast

OVER half a billion pesos worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) was recovered from the waters of Ilocos Sur.

Ilocos Provincial Police Office Director Brigadier General Lou Evangelista said the weight of the shabu retrieved by fishermen on the coast of Ilocos Sur since Monday has reached 79,963.83 grams with a standard price of P543,754,044.

On June 24, 2024, two local fishermen discovered 24 packs of shabu floating in San Juan Bay, Ilocos Sur weighing 23,919.05 grams and worth around P162,649,540.

On June 26, 2024, a fisherman reported to the Sta. Maria Police Station the recovery of 18 packs of white crystalline substances floating in the territorial waters of Villamar, Caoayan, Ilocos Sur. The estimated cost is at P121,895,304.

Later that same day, five fishermen retrieved another 18 packs of shabu while on a fishing trip in Magsingal Bay, Ilocos Sur.

Two fishermen recovered 20 more packs of shabu in the same area on June 27, 2024.

The shabu seized from the coast of Magsingal had a total net weight of 38,119.00 grams valued at P259,209,200.00.

Evangelista expressed his gratitude to the fishermen who have promptly reported the incident to the local police.

"Ako ay lubos na nagpapasalamat sa ating mga kababayan sa kanilang agarang pagrereport at pangsangguni sa ating kapulisan. Patuloy ang ating pakikipag ugnayan sa iba’t ibang ahensya upang matunton natin ang pinanggalingan ng mga kargamentong ito,” he said.

(I am deeply grateful to our fellow citizens for their prompt reporting and consultation with our police. We continue to coordinate with various agencies to trace the origin of these shipments.)

He also highlighted the PNP's concerted efforts to intensify its Bantay-Dagat program and instructed all unit commanders to collaborate with local fisherfolks within their areas of responsibility to seize any caches of illegal drugs discovered. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)