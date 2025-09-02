Over P6.7-B released for health workers’ emergency allowance

MANILA – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released a total of PHP6.767 billion to cover the payment of Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances (PHEBA) of medical workers.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman approved the release of funds, which will cover a total of 1,411,546 PHEBA claims from 2021 to 2023 from local government units and private health facilities, state universities, and other institutions in the country.

The fund was charged against the Strengthening Assistance for Government Infrastructure and Social Programs (SAGIP) under the Unprogrammed Appropriations of 2025 General Appropriations Act, the DBM said.

To recall, the national government authorized the grant of benefits and compensation to healthcare workers (HCWs) and non-healthcare workers (non-HCWs) who rendered service during the state of public health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The DBM allotted and released to the Department of Health (DOH) a total of PHP121.325 billion to fund the Special Risk Allowance, Health Emergency Allowance or One Covid-19 Allowance, Covid-19 Sickness and Death Compensation, and other benefits like meal, accommodation, and transportation allowances.

In 2024, the DOH requested additional funds amounting to PHP27.453 billion to fully cover the requirements of the PHEBA program.

The DOH, however, presented an updated request for additional funds amounting to PHP6.727 billion during the monthly economic managers' meeting on Feb. 17, 2025.

Pangandaman called on the DOH to expedite the distribution of the health benefits and allowances of HCWs and non-HCWs.

"Kung matatandaan n'yo po, July last year, nag-release na po tayo ng higit PHP27 billion para ma-cover ang idineklara ng DOH na balanse sa HEA. Suma-total, last year, higit PHP121 billion na po ang ini-release ng DBM para mabayaran 'yung PHEBA ng ating mga healthcare and non-healthcare workers (If you recall, we released more than PHP27 billion to cover what the DOH declared as the balance in the HEA. In total, the DBM released more than PHP121 billion to pay the PHEBA of our healthcare and non-healthcare workers last year),” Pangandaman said.

“This latest release po, amounting to PHP6.767 billion is in line with the updated request of DOH. Alinsunod din po ito sa utos sa ating ng ating Pangulo na 'wag pabayaan ang ating mga health workers (It is also in line with the order of our President not to neglect our health workers)," she added. (PNA)