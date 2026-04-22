Overseas voter registration in PH adopt compressed workweek

WITH majority of government agencies having adopted a compressed work week, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) - Office for Overseas Voting (Ofov) is advising the public that it is adhering to the schedule being implemented by those serving as Local Field Registration Centers (LFRCs).

In a social media post, the Comelec - Ofov said it would be better if interested overseas voter registration applicants are informed of the weekly schedule adopted by the concerned agencies for the remainder of April 2026.

"In accordance with the implemented four-day work week, the Office for Overseas Voting informs those who wish to register while still in the Philippines to proceed to the LFRCs according to the designated operating days this April 2026," said the Comelec-Ofov.

The Comelec-Ofov said that the Department of Foreign Affairs - Office of Consular Affairs in Parañaque City and Commission on Filipinos Overseas in Pasay City are open from Tuesdays to Thursdays.

On the other hand, open from Tuesdays to Fridays are the Philippine Red Cross - Manila Chapter in the City of Manila, Department of Migrant Workers in Mandaluyong City, and BDO - UN Avenue in the City of Manila.

On Tuesday, more than 2,000 applicants to become overseas voters in time for the May 2028 polls have been approved, according to the Comelec-Ofov.

It said the Resident Election Registration Board (RERB) in the Philippines has approved over 2,000 applications filed in the different LFRCs in the country.

"The RERB approved a total of 2,358 applications for registration, certification, reactivation, correction of entries, change of address, recapture, transfer, and multiple applications filed from December 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026," said the Comelec - Ofov.

It said the hearing of the RERB was held on Tuesday at the Ofov Conference Room at the main office of the Comelec in Intramuros, Manila.

To note, the overseas voter registration period began last December 1, 2025 and will run until September 30, 2027 in all Philippine embassies, consulates, and other designated posts abroad as well as in LFRCs. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)