Overseas voter registration to resume December 1

FILIPINOS abroad will get the opportunity to become registered overseas voters in time for the 2028 polls.

This as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to resume the overseas voter registration on December 1, 2025 and will run until September 30, 2027.

"All citizens of the Philippines, who are abroad during the 30-day voting period, at least 18 years of age on the day of the elections and not otherwise disqualified by law, may register as overseas voters," said the Comelec.

In the said registration period, the Comelec is set to accept applications for registration, transfer of registration records, reactivation, change of name/correction of entries, change of address, inclusion/reinstatement, and certification.

Requirements in applying is any valid Philippine passport; or a Certification of the Post; or an original or certified true copy of the Order of Approval of their application to retain or reacquire their Filipino citizenship; or a photocopy of their Seafarer's Identification Record Book (for seafarers).

Applications may be filed in any Philippine Post abroad, such as embassy or consulate; designated registration centers outside of the Philippine posts abroad; Comelec Office for Overseas Voting; and designated local field registration centers in the Philippines.

The last overseas voter registration period ran from December 9, 2022 to September 30, 2024.

During the May 2025 polls, there were an estimated 1.241 million registered overseas voters. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)