OVP, DepEd confidential funds released to security officers

VICE President Sara Duterte has ordered the release of hundreds of million pesos worth of confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) to two military officers.
During the resumption of the House committee on good government and public accountability inquiry over the alleged irregularities in the use of public funds of the OVP and DepEd under Duterte’s watch, OVP Special Disbursing Officer (SDO) Gina Acosta said she turned over the P125 million confidential funds of the agency in 2022 in cold cash to Colonel Raymund Dante Lachica, the head of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG).
“May approval po kay Ma'am Inday Sara (Duterte). I trust Sir Lachica po kasi tina-trust po siya ng aking head of office na si Ma’am Inday Sara,” Acosta said in response to the questioning of Batangas Second District Representative Gerville Luistro.
(Ma'am Inday Sara (Duterte) has approved it. I trust Sir Lachica because my head of office, Ma'am Inday Sara, trusts him.)
“Wala po akong alam kung paano i-implement ang confidential activities. Si Sir Lachica lang po ang may alam,” she added.
(I don't know how to implement confidential activities. Only Sir Lachica knows.)
Luistro noted, however, that under Presidential Decree 1445, the disbursement of public funds is the sole responsibility of the SDO and such function cannot be delegated to anyone.
She said Acosta may be charged with malversation of public funds.
“Nanaig po ang aking belief na may trust po ako kay Lachica dahil authorized po ni Ma'am Sara Duterte,” said Acosta.
(My belief prevailed that I have trust in Lachica because she was authorized by Ma'am Sara Duterte.)
She also said that the acknowledgement receipts for the disbursed funds were from Lachica.
“The one who can answer those questions properly is Sir Lachica,” Acosta said when asked about the signatories of acknowledgement receipts on disbursed confidential funds of the OVP, such as Mary Grace Piattos and Kokoy Villamin.
Minutes later, Acosta reportedly felt ill and was rushed to a hospital.
Duterte accompanied Acosta to the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC).
House Deputy Speaker Jay-jay Suarez said Acosta’s blood pressure went up to 150/100.
How the OVP spent its P125 million confidential funds in 2022 in just a span of 11 days was among the focus of the panel’s probe.
In the earlier hearings, it was noted that of the OVP’s P125 million confidential fund in 2022, P16 million was spent as payment for safehouses.
Meanwhile, former DepEd SDO Edward Fajarda said he withdrew a total of P112.5 million of the agency’s confidential funds in 2023 and handed it over to Colonel Dennis Nolasco of the VPSPG on a weekly basis.
He said Nolasco, who would get P4 million to P6 million per week, was designated by Lachica to receive the money.
Fajarda admitted that he is not aware how the funds are being spent.
The Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed that Nolasco is still in active service but is currently in schooling. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)