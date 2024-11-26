OVP, DepEd confidential funds released to security officers

VICE President Sara Duterte has ordered the release of hundreds of million pesos worth of confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) to two military officers.

During the resumption of the House committee on good government and public accountability inquiry over the alleged irregularities in the use of public funds of the OVP and DepEd under Duterte’s watch, OVP Special Disbursing Officer (SDO) Gina Acosta said she turned over the P125 million confidential funds of the agency in 2022 in cold cash to Colonel Raymund Dante Lachica, the head of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG).