OVP receives summons by Senate impeachment court

THE Office of the Vice President (OVP) received on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, the writ of summons issued by the Senate impeachment court in relation to her impeachment case.

The OVP confirmed the receipt of the summons around 10:40 a.m.

Under the rules of impeachment trial, the respondent, in this case Duterte, will be given 10 calendar days from the receipt of the summons to file her pleadings.

After the 10-day period, the prosecution will be given five calendar days to respond.

Duterte will be ordered to appear before the impeachment court upon notice.

The Senate formally convened as an impeachment court on May 18, five days after the transmittal of the Articles of Impeachment.

On May 11, a total of 257 lawmakers voted in favor of adopting House Resolution 989 together with Committee Report 261 containing, for the second time, the Articles of Impeachment against the Vice President.

Among the grounds of the impeachment were the irregularities in the use of public funds by the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education (DepEd) when Duterte served as its secretary from 2022 to 2024; her kill remark against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., first lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez; the alleged bribery of DepEd officials; her unexplained wealth, as well as the misdeclaration in her Statement of Accounts, Liabilities and Networth; and her alleged involvement in extra-judicial killings.

In a press conference on Tuesday, May 19, the House prosecution led by Batangas Second District Representative Gerville Luistro expressed confidence in having an airtight case against Duterte.

While they expressed gratitude for the Senate for responding to the mandate of the 1987 Constitution and immediately convening as an impeachment court, they reminded the impeachment court that trial is mandated to proceed “forthwith.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)