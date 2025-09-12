OVP spends over P20M on Sara Duterte’s 2025 travels

THE Office of the Vice President (OVP) has spent over P20 million for the local and international travels of Vice President Sara Duterte this year.

Based on records released by the OVP, of the total P20,680,896.19, P7,473,887.70 was utilized for international travel, while P13,207,008.49 was spent on domestic trips, including expenses for security and civilian personnel.

The OVP said no amount was spent for Duterte herself in international travels.

OVP budget division chief Kelvin Gerome Teñido said the OVP only shouldered the expenses of Duterte’s security detail during her international trips.

“That 7.47 million was utilized for the security personnel of the OVP, including the close-in or civilian personnel,” Teñido said.

Duterte earlier maintained that she is not using public funds for her foreign travels, particularly after she was questioned over her frequent trips to The Hague, Netherlands, to visit her detained father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is facing complaints of crimes against humanity over the implementation of his drug war.

Under the 2025 national budget for the OVP, a total of P62.5 million was earmarked for international (P31.5 million) and domestic (P31 million) travels.

For the 2026 national budget, the OVP requested a lower allocation of P20 million for Duterte’s trips abroad. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)