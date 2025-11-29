OWWA: 23 OFWs affected in Hong Kong fire, PH gov’t on ground

MANILA – The Philippine government is extending full assistance to the 23 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the fire that struck Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, Hong Kong, according to Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) chief Patricia Yvonne Caunan.

In a Bagong Pilipinas interview Friday, Caunan said that government teams from the Philippine Consulate General, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO), and OWWA were immediately deployed to shelters set up by Hong Kong authorities, where the affected Filipinos have been relocated.

“Meron po tayo na pag-alaman na 22 po nating kababayan na na-apektuhan po nung apoy or itong matinding apoy doon sa Tai Po area, at itong 22, nabigyan po natin ng initial assistance at babalikan pa po ulit natin para po sa dagdag na assistance mula sa Philippine government (We have information that 22 of our countrymen were affected by the fire or this severe fire in the Tai Po area, and these 22, we have provided initial assistance and we will come back again for additional assistance from the Philippine government),” she said.

“In addition to the 22, itong isa yung nag-viral po na ating kababayan na humihingi ng tulong. Kasama po niya na initially na stranded po yung kanyang employer pati po yung sanggol na kanyang inaalagaan. Sa awa ng Diyos and of course we're very thankful to the Hong Kong government, siya po ay nailigtas kasama ng kanyang employer at ang anak ng employer at sila po ngayon ay naka-confine sa hospital (one of our countrymen went viral asking for help. She was initially stranded with her employer and the baby she was taking care of. By the grace of God and of course we're very thankful to the Hong Kong government, she was rescued along with her employer and the employer's child and they are now confined in the hospital),” she added.

Caunan said the Philippine government team was briefed by the medical doctors, giving assurance that she is in a stable condition and would need to recover for about three to five days after inhaling carbon monoxide.

She added that OWWA has also visited the OFW’s family here in Manila to give them an update.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong said that its team has confirmed 58 Filipinos are safe and accounted for, adding that one is missing.

“The Consulate General is also presently verifying the status and whereabouts of 91 Filipinos registered as the Wang Fuk Court. Some of these workers may have changed employers, moved to a different area, or even returned to the Philippines prior to the fire disaster,” it said.

Caunan said that OWWA and the Department of Migrant Workers have also activated 24/7 emergency hotlines for families in the Philippines seeking updates on relatives in Hong Kong.

Concerned individuals may call the following numbers: PCG Hong Kong (+852 9155 4023); MWO-Hong Kong (+852 5529 1880); or send an email to mwo_hongkong@dmw.gov.ph; or call OWWA-Hong Kong at +852 6345 9324 / +852 9180 4920. (PNA)