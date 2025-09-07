Owwa: All programs, services offered free

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) on September 7, 2025, reminded all overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) that its services and programs can be availed for free.

In a social media post, Owwa said it is not charging OFWs for availing services and programs of the agency.

"Libre ang lahat ng serbisyo ng Owwa. Ang sinumang fixer o taong naniningil kapalit ng pagtulong sa Owwa transactions ay lumalabag sa batas," said Owwa.

(All Owwa services are free. Any fixer or person charging fees in exchange for assistance with Owwa transactions is violating the law.)

It said the advisory is being issued as the agency has been getting reports of the presence of fixers.

This includes those that are doing anomalous activities online.

"Marami na po tayong natatanggap na mga sumbong tungkol sa mga fixer at indibidwal, kabilang ang ilang online accounts, na humihikayat at nang-aabuso sa mga programa ng Owwa," it said.

(We have received numerous reports about fixers and individuals, including some online accounts, who are taking advantage of and abusing Owwa programs.)

It said such acts are considered illegal as they violate the Anti-Fixer Law, commit estafa, as well as cybercrime if done via the internet, chat groups, or social media.

"Kung may humihingi sa inyo ng bayad kapalit ng tulong na makauwi o makapag-claim ng benepisyo mula sa Owwa, huwag kayong magpapaloko," said Owwa.

(If anyone asks you for payment in exchange for assistance in returning home or claiming benefits from Owwa, do not be deceived.)

Reports may be sent via email (kalingadesk@owwa.gov.ph), OWWA Hotline (1348), and mobile phone (+63 0956 317 7813). (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)