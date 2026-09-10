Owwa: Assistance to 14 Sidr crewmen to go beyond repatriation

FOLLOWING their repatriation Tuesday night, September 8, 2026, the 14 crew members of the MT Sidr shall continue to receive assistance from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa).

In a social media post, Owwa said it will continue to assist the Filipino seafarers even after their arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

"From the time of crisis, to their return home, to the subsequent steps toward starting over, Owwa's care shall continue," said OWWA.

It said there will be continuous welfare checks and psychosocial counseling through Owwa Regional Welfare Offices, while the Owwa Operations Center shall remain open for immediate coordination and assistance as needed.

Owwa said it will also continue to coordinate and collaborate with their Licensed Manning Agencies (LMAs) to ensure that the seafarers will receive the necessary assistance and services according to their needs.

A total of 16 Filipino seafarers were aboard the MT Sidr when the attack occurred in the Strait of Hormuz on the night of August 31.

Seafarer hotline

And due to recent concerns involving seafarers, the Owwa has designated communication channels to help address concerns of Filipino crew members and their families.

Owwa is urging both Filipino seafarers and their families to immediately bring the matter to the government for immediate response.

"If you are a seafarer with concerns regarding your welfare, an emergency, issues concerning your route or voyage, or if you need assistance while on board or abroad, you may contact Owwa directly," said Owwa.

"If you are the family of a seafarer and are concerned about his situation, or if you need assistance and information, you may also reach out to us directly," it added.

Owwa said they may contact the agency via OWWA 24/7 Hotline (1348); Viber & WhatsApp (+63 927 824 5975); and email (owwacares@owwa.gov.ph).

"You don't have to wait for the situation to get worse before seeking help," stressed Owwa.

It said in contacting the hotline, the public is advised to ready the information on the seafarer's name, vessel name, current location, manning agency, and a brief description of the concern.

On the other hand, they are advised not to post passports, Seafarer's Record Books, contracts, contact details, or other sensitive personal information on social media.

The hotline was created by Owwa following the successive concerns of Filipino seafarers in the Black Sea, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Aden, among others. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)