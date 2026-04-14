Owwa calls on Lebanon OFWs to come home

AMID the escalating Israeli air strikes and Hezbollah rocket attacks in Lebanon, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) called on overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) there to avail themselves of the repatriation program of the Philippine government.

In a television interview, Owwa Deputy Administrator Jasmine Gapatan said that while the Crisis Alert Level 3 or voluntary repatriation phase is still raised in Lebanon, it would be better if the OFWs will already opt to go home.

"We hope that they register immediately, including the undocumented. Owwa personnel are there on the ground to help them, and we are ready to repatriate them," said Gapatan.

"Only a few have opted to return home, but the conflict there could escalate further," she added.

Asked if they do not intend to make the repatriation mandatory in Lebanon, she said it is the call of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

"Owwa is just waiting for any announcement regarding the repatriation of OFWs in Lebanon. Only the DFA can announce if mandatory evacuation is necessary," said Gapatan.

Owwa records show that there are around 15,000 to 17,000 OFWs in Lebanon, most of whom are household service workers (HSWs).

In a related development, Gapatan said more than 5,400 OFWs in the Middle East have been successfully repatriated by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Owwa.

She said more OFWs from different countries in the Middle East have been availing themselves of the repatriation program of the Philippine government.

"There are now 4,234 OFWs and 1,170 family members; who have returned to the country under the government repatriation program since March 5," said Gapatan.

She said the government is prepared to bring home and reintegrate more OFWs as long as there are requests and necessity, and that additional funding is provided in the event that the crisis is prolonged.

"We have a mandate for OFW repatriation and reintegration. There is a dedicated fund for this. But, of course, we can always use more. The Owwa is ready but we can always use more, especially if the conflict in the Middle East continues," Gapatan said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)