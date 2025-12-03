Owwa hails 'hero' Hong Kong OFW

AFTER saving the life of a three-month-old baby, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) hailed the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) injured during last week's massive fire in Hong Kong.

In a social media post, Owwa lauded OFW Rhodora Alcaraz for choosing to hug the baby tightly and use her own body as a shield against the flames and thick smoke instead of fleeing and putting her own safety first.

"Ang Pilipinang domestic worker ay itinuturing na bayani matapos niyang iligtas ang tatlong buwang gulang na sanggol sa gitna ng nakamamatay na sunog sa Tai Po, Hong Kong, " said Owwa.

(The Filipina domestic worker is hailed as a hero after she saved a three-month-old baby amid the deadly fire in Tai Po, Hong Kong.)

"Ito ay isang sakripisyong nagligtas sa buhay ng bata, " it added.

(It was a sacrifice that saved the child’s life.)

Injured in the process, Owwa said Alcaraz is now on her road to recovery even as she continues to be treated in the hospital.

"Sa gitna ng patuloy na gamutan, unti-unti nang nakikitaan si Rhodora ng pagbuti ng kondisyon, " it related.

(Amid ongoing treatment, Rhodora is slowly showing signs of improvement.)

In the meantime, the agency said it will continue to provide assistance to Alcaraz as well as her family.

"Tinitiyak kay Rhodora na hindi siya pababayaan at na ihahain sa kanya ang lahat ng tulong na kinakailangan, lalo na para sa kapakanan ng kanyang anak sa Pilipinas. Bahagi rin ng suporta ang pagtulong sa kanyang kapatid na kasalukuyang nasa kolehiyo upang matiyak na maipagpapatuloy nito ang pag-aaral, " said Owwa.

(Rhodora is assured that she will not be abandoned and that all necessary assistance will be provided to her, especially for the welfare of her child in the Philippines. The support also includes helping her sibling, who is currently in college, to ensure they can continue their studies.)

Last week, a massive fire hit an apartment complex in Tai Po, Hong Kong.

One OFW was killed, one was injured during the tragedy while 92 others are safe and accounted for, according to Philippine authorities. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)