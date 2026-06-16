OWWA hopeful Middle East conflict may end, continues OFW assistance efforts

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) said it welcomes reports that the United States and Iran may sign a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending months of hostilities in the Middle East.

In a statement, Owwa Administrator Patricia Caunan said such a development is a welcome news due to the possibility of the war finally being over.

"We remain hopeful for a lasting and just peace that will provide security and stability in the region for the benefit of all, especially our OFWs, who continue to work hard and sacrifice for their families," Caunan said.

Still, the Owwa chief said they remain prepared to bring home OFWs, who wish to be repatriated.

"As our hope for peace continues, the government remains ready to help and support our countrymen wherever they are," said Caunan.

And based on the latest data, nearly 11,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East have been safely repatriated since the war broke out.

Caunan reported that the ongoing OFW repatriation program in the Middle East has brought home almost 11,000 OFWs and their dependents.

"Since the beginning of the crisis, the government has safely repatriated nearly 11,000 OFWs and their families," said Owwa Administrator Patricia Caunan.

"This is a testament to the government's continued commitment to ensure that no Filipino is left behind in times of need," she added.

On Tuesday, OWWA brought home the latest batch of 165 OFWs from Kuwait, which arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport - Terminal 3 on board Cebu Pacific Flight 5J31.

"They were safely transported from Kuwait to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), before finally being flown back to the Philippines," said Caunan. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)