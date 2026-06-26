Owwa imposes 6-hour stay policy in OFW lounges

DEPARTING overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) may stay in OFW lounges for not more than six hours.

This was the reminder of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa), citing the new six-hour policy being implemented in the OFW lounges in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 and 3.

“This policy is being implemented to be fair to everyone and give more OFWs the opportunity to benefit from the limited space of our lounges,” said Owwa Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan in a social media post.

Caunan said the policy was imposed as there have been cases of departing OFWs coming into the OFW lounges between 12 to 48 hours prior to their scheduled flights.

“Because of this, some OFWs, who are about to depart, are no longer given the opportunity to use the lounge because the facility is already full,” said Caunan.

Nevertheless, the Owwa said they are still open to accommodating as many OFWs as possible.

"When there is space available and we have people in need of help, we will still try to give as much consideration as possible based on the situation," said Caunan.

The OFW lounges are facilities established as part of Owwa’s services to departing OFWs, as they are provided with free food, internet access, charging stations, and other forms of assistance.

The OFW lounge in NAIA Terminal 3 has a maximum capacity of 216, while the one in Terminal 1 can accommodate 140 persons.

On Friday, June 26, 2026, the Owwa opened the OFW lounge at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, which can accommodate as many as 80 individuals. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)