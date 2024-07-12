Owwa launches Seafarers' Hub for sea-based OFWs

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) opened on Thursday, July 11, 2024, the Seafarers' Hub in the City of Manila in a bid to aid the seafarers often seen wandering in the area either to follow up their applications or processing their papers.

In a social media post, the Owwa announced the opening of the Seafarers' Hub that is located on Mabini Street in Ermita with no less than Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Owwa Administrator Arnell Ignacio in attendance.

"To our seafarers usually loitering in Kalaw, you have a new place to stay. You don't need to stay in the sidewalks because there is now a special place for you," said Owwa.

"Come and visit the Seafarers' Hub and enjoy the place made for you," it added.

The Owwa said the hub offers free Wi-Fi, charging stations, cozy lounge areas, and free coffee.

"This is the perfect spot to relax while waiting for your transactions with your recruitment agencies," said Owwa.

The opening of the Seafarers' Hub comes months after the Owwa also launched the OFW Lounge at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Parañaque City.

Similar lounges for OFWs are also expected to be established in other international airports in the country. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)