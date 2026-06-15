Owwa: No need for physical appearance to apply membership

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) said overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) applying for membership or renewing their membership need not to go to its offices to do so as the agency has launched its online membership system for all OFWs.

"Nasaan ka man sa mundo, maaari ka nang mag-apply o mag-renew ng iyong Owwa membership online," said Owwa in a social media post. "Hindi na kailangang pumunta sa opisina ng Owwa."

The agency said the online application may also be completed with the membership fee allowed to be paid via GCash.

"Mas magaan pa ang pagbabayad dahil maaari mong i-enjoy ang zero convenience fee para sa Owwa membership payments sa GCash mula April 16 hanggang July 16," said Owwa.

It said the process may be done by visiting membership.owwa.gov.ph, fill out the online application form, and submitting copies of their passport and proof of employment.

Upon getting their verification email from Owwa, the OFWs may pay via the GCash app using their Payment Reference Number (PRN) from the agency.

The applicants will then get a confirmation email from Owwa containing the downloadable Acknowledgment Receipt, which will serve as proof of active membership.

An Owwa membership is proof that an OFW is registered with the agency. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)