Owwa ready to aid Qatar OFWs

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, declared readiness to aid overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Qatar, which was targeted by Israeli strikes.

In a social media post, Owwa said OFWs may contact the Philippine government for any assistance via Owwa Hotline (1348); Viber (+63 915 079 5005 | +63 969 169 7068 | +63 966 473 9543); WhatsApp (+63 966 473 9543); Facebook (Owwa Opc - https://www.facebook.com/owwa.cares.3); and Email (owwacares@owwa.gov.ph).

"Kung kailangan ng agarang assistance o may katanungan, maaaring makipag-ugnayan sa mga opisyal at aktibong contact channels ng Owwa," said Owwa.

(If immediate assistance is needed or you have questions, you may contact Owwa officials through their active contact channels.)

"Kung kinakailangan ninyo ng agarang tulong, Owwa is just one call away," it added.

(If you need immediate assistance, OWWA is just one call away.)

The agency issued the advisory after Israel carried out strikes against Hamas leadership in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

Data shows that there are around 240,000 OFWs based in Qatar.

According to Owwa , OFWs in Qatar are strongly urged to stay indoors.

It also said OFWs are encouraged to stay updated with the developments in the ongoing tension there.

"Manatiling mahinahon, sumangguni lamang sa mapagkakatiwalaang news sources, at sundin ang payo ng mga lokal na awtoridad," it said.

(Stay calm, consult only trusted news sources, and follow the advice of local authorities.)

"Mahigpit na pinapaalala na manatili sa loob ng bahay at iwasan ang mga pampublikong lugar maliban kung talagang kinakailangan," added Owwa.

(It is strongly advised to stay indoors and avoid public places unless absolutely necessary.)