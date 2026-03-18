Owwa says funds to bring home Middle East OFWs still okay

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) Wednesday, March 18, 2026, said the funding for the ongoing mass repatriation program for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East remains sufficient.

In a media briefing, Owwa Administrator Patricia Caunan said there are still enough funds from the agency and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to cover the expenses needed in aiding distressed OFWs.

"The DMW Aksyon Fund and Owwa Emergency Repatriation Fund are working to cover all these expenses," said Caunan.

"In short, kaya pa ng pondo ng DMW at Owwa," she added.

Nevertheless, the Owwa chief said they are already in coordination with other government agencies with regards to possible additional funds if needed.

"We were given assurance that the OFWs will be given priority, including their repatriation and provision of assistance," said Caunan.

Since the start of the crisis in the Middle East, the DMW has repatriated over 1,300 OFWs and dependents from affected countries.

The repatriated OFWs were subsequently provided with transportation and hotel accommodation, food and drinks, as well as financial assistance. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)