Owwa says OFW lounge open to all overseas workers

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) is inviting all overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to visit the OFW Lounge located at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Parañaque City.

In a television interview, Owwa Administrator Arnell Ignacio said the newly opened OFW Lounge is welcome to all OFWs staying at the NAIA Terminal 1 in a bid to provide them with "VIP" treatment.

"Come to the OFW Lounge. We have unli-coffee, unli-food. Enjoy the lounge. This is yours," said Ignacio.

"It is open to all OFWs. Just say 'I am an OFW'," he added.

The OFW Lounge is a place where OFWs can stay while waiting for their flights to their destination country.

Aside from food and drinks, the lounge offers comfortable seating, Wi-Fi access, charging docks, and power outlets to OFWs.

The Owwa chief said the lounge was conceptualized as part of their efforts to provide OFWs with special treatment.

"It is about time we treat them like true VIPs. If you say they are special, then we must treat them the way people, who are special, are treated," said Ignacio.

The official said they are looking to replicate the OFW Lounge in other airports in the country.

"This is just the first. The Terminal 1 is just the first (OFW Lounge)," said Ignacio. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)